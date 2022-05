ST. LOUIS -- Paul Goldschmidt hit a walkoff grand slam in the 10th inning Monday night, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. I was just trying to make sure I could put something in play, Goldschmidt said. I was able to get enough of it to get it out of there.

