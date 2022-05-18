Packers To Appear In NFL-High 12 Nationally Televised Games During 2022

One of the rarest things in the NFL is longevity. Football is a violent game, and it is not rare to see players retire after just a few seasons. What is even more rare is for a player to play a lengthy career with just one team. Even legends such as Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Emmitt Smith ended their careers with different teams. Now those legendary players are rare breeds given their positions. It is far more common for kickers to have long careers with one team. Even then, though, many kickers and punters find themselves playing for multiple teams throughout the course of their careers. Sam Koch, the punter of the Baltimore Ravens, announced his retirement after 16 seasons. He spent his entire career with the Ravens. This highlights an incredible distinction for Aaron Rodgers: he is the longest tenured player in the NFL.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO