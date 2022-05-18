Packers To Appear In NFL-High 12 Nationally Televised Games During 2022

The Green Bay Packers have had quite the offseason. Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will each be playing for different teams in 2022. The Packers addressed their sudden need at wide receiver by signing Sammy Watkins in free agency. Additionally, they drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. What is even better, though, is that the team re-signed De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas. Preston Smith and Jaire Alexander were given long-term extensions. Alexander’s, by the way, is the richest deal for a cornerback in NFL history. Despite all these moves, David Carr had quite the insulting prediction concerning their 2022 record.
The Packers tendered an exclusive rights free agent tender on WR Allen Lazard on March 16th. At the time the Packers fully expected Lazard to sign the tender sheet offer. Both sides reportedly wanted to get a new deal done. What is going on now with Allen Lazard?. It is...
It has been almost two months since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. After the draft, the Green Bay Packers essentially traded Davante Adams for wide receiver Christian Watson, and linebacker Quay Walker. Just yesterday Ian Rappaport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show with new details involving the trade:
Jim McMahon won't deny that Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears, the team that McMahon led to a Super Bowl win in 1985. Rodgers famously proclaimed that he owns Green Bay's longtime rival after rushing for a score in Chicago last season. McMahon has similar sentiments about his run of success...
The Green Bay Packers added a player to their 90-man roster on Wednesday but also had to release a player to make room. Green Bay signed long snapper Jack Coco and waived undrafted rookie offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson. Johnson originally signed with the Packers earlier this month before getting cut....
Last season, the Green Bay Packers became the first team in NFL history to win 13 or more games for three straight years and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named league MVP. But the 49ers ended the Packers' hopes with a surprise upset win at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, ...
The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Jaire Alexander to a contract extension. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Wednesday. "We are very excited to be able to come to an agreement that keeps Jaire in Green Bay," said Gutekunst. "He has consistently performed at a high level during his time with the Packers and we look forward to his continued growth as both a player and a leader for this team."
It’s been a drama-filled time for Aaron Rodgers recently as all eyes are on the superstar quarterback. Many noticed his absence from the Green Bay Packers’ early offseason workouts, which turned into speculation that Rodgers is potentially upset with the franchise once again. However, offensive coordinator Tom Clements clears the air.
The Green Bay Packers could have one of the most versatile secondaries in the NFL next season. It’s allowed defensive coordinator Jerry Gray to play with different lineups in the classroom this offseason. “Guys learn more than one position,” Gray told reporters on Wednesday. The Packers have plenty...
The Green Bay Packers sent shock waves through the NFL when they traded up in the first round to draft Jordan Love back in 2020. Many fans despised the pick and, unfortunately, have treated Jordan Love with contempt as if he chose to get drafted by Green Bay. The decision to draft Love was, of course, that of the Packers front office (not Jordan Love’s) and it followed what had been a couple of down years for aging quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Love, the supposed Quarterback of the Future, walked into a situation that few would want. Rodgers, for his part, went on to win the NFL MVP Award in each of the past two seasons. Now, as Jordan Love enters his third year in the league, his future with the team that drafted him is in doubt.
One of the rarest things in the NFL is longevity. Football is a violent game, and it is not rare to see players retire after just a few seasons. What is even more rare is for a player to play a lengthy career with just one team. Even legends such as Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Emmitt Smith ended their careers with different teams. Now those legendary players are rare breeds given their positions. It is far more common for kickers to have long careers with one team. Even then, though, many kickers and punters find themselves playing for multiple teams throughout the course of their careers. Sam Koch, the punter of the Baltimore Ravens, announced his retirement after 16 seasons. He spent his entire career with the Ravens. This highlights an incredible distinction for Aaron Rodgers: he is the longest tenured player in the NFL.
It's now been over three weeks since the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. On night one, the Baltimore Ravens completed a shocking trade with the Arizona Cardinals, sending Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and the 100th overall pick to the desert in exchange for the 23rd overall selection. It appears...
