Recap: TJX Companies Q1 Earnings

TJX Companies TJX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TJX Companies beat estimated earnings by 11.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $1.32 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022

EPS Estimate 0.91 0.81 0.57 0.30

EPS Actual 0.78 0.84 0.79 0.44

Revenue Estimate 14.26B 12.25B 11.01B 8.62B

Revenue Actual 13.85B 12.53B 12.08B 10.09B

To track all earnings releases for TJX Companies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.