More Bullish Bets On Citi After Warren Buffett Buys Large Stake

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Through his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A), legendary investor Warren Buffett has purchased 55.2 million shares of Citigroup Inc’s C shares, comprising around 2.8% of the company’s outstanding shares, for close to $3 billion.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the stock traded over 2 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday, comprising more than 140,000 contracts.

There were buyers of 9,336 of the June 50 calls at $2.78 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. Traders see the stock rising by at least 3% by June expiration, he added.

C Price Action: Shares of Citigroup spiked 7.56% to close trading at $51.05 on Tuesday, and rose another 0.29% during premarket on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
Warren Buffett
Benzinga

