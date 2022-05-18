More Bullish Bets On Citi After Warren Buffett Buys Large Stake

Through his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A), legendary investor Warren Buffett has purchased 55.2 million shares of Citigroup Inc’s C shares, comprising around 2.8% of the company’s outstanding shares, for close to $3 billion.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that the stock traded over 2 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday, comprising more than 140,000 contracts.

There were buyers of 9,336 of the June 50 calls at $2.78 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. Traders see the stock rising by at least 3% by June expiration, he added.

C Price Action: Shares of Citigroup spiked 7.56% to close trading at $51.05 on Tuesday, and rose another 0.29% during premarket on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.