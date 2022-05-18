Foushee wins Democratic primary to succeed Price in Congress

GREENSBORO — It’s been over 15 years since I first opened my passenger door to the man many knew in North Carolina as “Our Congressman.” And whether he actually was your congressman or not, Congressman Howard Coble, who preferred to be called just “Howard,” was most certainly your friend and advocate. While by title I served as the Congressman’s scheduler and district press secretary for nearly a decade, to Howard I was his “gatekeeper.” To him this meant keeping his schedule organized with driving directions, contacts and talking points, I quickly learned there was much more to the role I played. Howard Coble was a celebrity, a title I’m sure if he was here he would quickly dismiss. However, Howard was not your celebrity of today’s world of political shenanigans and disparaging attacks on an opposing party’s views or character, instead he was made of the super hero brand of politician – the ones that are practically extinct in today’s political arena.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO