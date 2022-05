A Maine school has decided to adopt a safety protocol known as A.L.I.C.E. after a student threatened another by claiming to have a gun. These days, the world is often filled with scary things, with none quite so frightening as an active shooter situation. And the worst is when a school is targeted. Being a teacher or administrator has taken on a whole new risk, with the possibility of protecting students in active shooter situations.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO