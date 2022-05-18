Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle crash Tuesday in Smithville was from Kansas City

A motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Clay County, police said.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of northbound 169, north of DD highway, in Smithville, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver of a 2013 Honda motorcycle, 21-year-old Samuel Reffett, of Kansas City, was killed when his vehicle crashed into a 2016 Ford Explorer on U.S. Route 169, authorities said.

In the impact of the crash, Reffett was thrown from the motorcycle and collided with a 2007 Toyota Tacoma and a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to the report.

Police said Reffett, who was wearing a “safety device” at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The drivers of the Ford and Toyota had minor injuries, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for moderate injuries.