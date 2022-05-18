ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle crash Tuesday in Smithville was from Kansas City

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

A motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Clay County, police said.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of northbound 169, north of DD highway, in Smithville, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver of a 2013 Honda motorcycle, 21-year-old Samuel Reffett, of Kansas City, was killed when his vehicle crashed into a 2016 Ford Explorer on U.S. Route 169, authorities said.

In the impact of the crash, Reffett was thrown from the motorcycle and collided with a 2007 Toyota Tacoma and a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to the report.

Police said Reffett, who was wearing a “safety device” at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The drivers of the Ford and Toyota had minor injuries, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for moderate injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

KC man dies in 4-vehicle Smithville accident

SMITHVILLE — A Kansas City man is dead after a crash involving four vehicles occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, on northbound U.S. Highway 169 north of Missouri Highway DD in Smithville. According to Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop A, the wreck occurred as Samuel M. Reffett, 21, of...
SMITHVILLE, MO
tonyskansascity.com

METH TOWN DUDE SHOT DEAD ON SIDEWALK!!!

Our least favorite city to the East remains violent, dangerous and struggling with their semi-urban identity. Here's part of a scary police report and a local slice of life . . . "A citizen called police stating that there was a person lying on the sidewalk near east 39th Street...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithville, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Smithville, MO
County
Clay County, MO
Smithville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#U S Route 169
KMBC.com

1 dies after boat capsizes on lake at Unity Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a boat capsized Thursday at a lake at Unity Village. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said two people were fishing in a small boat when it capsized, throwing the pair into the water. Authorities said one person was able to...
UNITY VILLAGE, MO
KMBC.com

22-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police are reporting Wednesday that a 22-year-old has died May 18, 2022, just after 9 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash. Authorities say Olathe Police Officers were dispatched to the area of West 167th Street and South Hedge Lane in reference to a crash. Police say...
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
WIBW

Douglas Co. deputies seek help to find De Soto man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies have asked for help to find a De Soto man. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Michael Alan Russell, 37, of De Soto. The Sheriff’s Office said Russell is wanted for a failure to...
DE SOTO, KS
921news.com

Cass County Man Sustains Serious Injuries in Crash

The Missouri Highway Patrol, with the assistances of the Pleasant Hill Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a two-vehicle accident on Saturday, May 14th on MO-7 south of 203rd Street at 2:50pm. The accident occurred as a 2009 Harley Davidson, driven by Daniel Hogan 74...
CASS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Boat Inspections Scheduled Saturday in Missouri

With Memorial Day weekend coming soon, May 21st through the 27th is designated as National Safe Boating Week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will hold boat equipment inspections statewide this Saturday. Inspections will be held for the public in Troop H from 7 to 9 a.m. at Big Lake State Park Boat Ramp near Craig. Another inspection will be held in Troop A at Smithville Lake at the Camp Branch Marina Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
842
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy