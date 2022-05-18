ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police reports crackdown on street racing

By Erin Rosas
 2 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported on Wednesday a crackdown on the “dangerous behavior” of street racing which officers are “committed to stopping.”

According to the APD, police are checking vehicle speeds in areas where crashes often occur, with officers assigned to watch for street racing and cars gathered together to perform “burnouts or donuts.” In addition, APD is using video surveillance, license plate readers, and social media analysis to identify suspect vehicles involved in street racing.

The APD released the following important facts to understand when it comes to street racing:

• Racing on public streets is a crime in Texas for which you can be arrested, and your car impounded.

• Evading a police officer in a vehicle is a felony.

• Your vehicle may be seized and forfeited for racing or evading.

• It is illegal to do burnouts or donuts anywhere in public parks.

• It is illegal to gather and hang out in parking lots without the owner’s consent.

“We want the message to be clear,” states Chief Birkenfeld. “You race, you lose. It is that simple. If you race, we will find you and arrest you and you will lose your car.”

Birkenfeld noted that the crash on April 10 on Buchanan Street where several people, including a 9-year-old, and the crash on 34th street on May 6 where two people were killed were part of the problem.

“This is unacceptable. The risk of injury and death to innocent people is too high to allow reckless driving on streets and in parks,” said Birkenfeld.

The police department is asking for your help. If you know about a street racing event or see this happening, please call 806-378-3038 to report these crimes.

Sabrina Jeffries
1d ago

why crack down on many people drag racing when Amarillo police department should be cracking down on whats going on in city with all the drugs selling in the park and out of the stores that we shop in every day we cant even take our family to the park and enjoy ourselves like we use to be able to i understand about the racing and taken lives but drugs are as well look at our parks and our street corner look at our city nothing is being done look at the big picture crack down on this as well. this is just my opinion

101.9 The Bull

Another Person Found in an Amarillo Dumpster

Amarillo has some crazy things happening these days. I mean seriously, this is one of those things where you go, "are you serious?" The Amarillo Police Department responded to a call Thursday morning, May 19th. The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Collection station discovered a body on a solid waste truck. As of this time, the APD has not released the name of the deceased because they have not been able to notify the next of kin. The case is still under investigation.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Distracted driving crashes in Texas increased 17% in 2021, TxDOT reports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains is heading in the wrong direction. In 2021, TxDOT said its 17-county Amarillo District saw 1,163 distracted driving crashes, resulting in 28 serious injuries, and five deaths, a 17% increase over 2020. “Distracted driving crashes are 100% preventable,” said Sonja Gross, TxDOT Amarillo District Public Information Officer. “What […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

APD Crackdown On Street Racing, Dangerous Behavior

Police are checking out vehicle speeds where crashes often happen. and are watching out for street racing and where cars are gathered to perform burnouts or donuts. Police are also using additional video surveillance, license plate readers, and social media to identify vehicles involved in the dangerous behavior. Police are...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify person found at city waste facility Thursday

Update (12:20 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department identified the person found Thursday morning on a solid waste truck as 42-year-old Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray. Officers said the incident remains under investigation. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it is investigating a body found Thursday morning on a solid […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Man sentenced for high speed chase, crashing into Panhandle home

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A Carson County jury sentenced a Wisconsin man to 30 years in prison today leading multiple agencies over a high-speed chase in Panhandle. The 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Elliot Ventura, 32, of Kenosha, Wis., was convicted of a first degree felony offense of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, enhanced.
PANHANDLE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Shooting Incident Early Thursday Morning

At 5:39 on Thursday morning, the Amarillo Police Department was called out to a fight on the 100 block of North Bellview. Officers were told a female victim had been shot with life-threatening injuries and had already been taken to the hospital. The shooter was known to the victim and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman thought to be missing last week has now been found. APD said 25-year-old Ashley Nichole Crumbley came into the police department and spoke with Special Victims detectives. Officials said Crumbley is safe and no longer a missing person.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AFD: Town house catches on fire in southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A structure fire is under investigation Thursday night after three townhome units caught on fire in southwest Amarillo. The Amarillo Fire Department said about 8:30 p.m., the fire hit a town house community at Mockingbird Lane and Fleetwood Drive, which is behind Guitars & Cadillacs. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: Man wanted for stealing search and rescue dogs last seen in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man wanted out of Carlsbad, New Mexico for stealing a vehicle with three search and rescue dogs on board. According to the Texas Association for Crime Stoppers, Theodore “Ted” Maher, also known as Jon Green, was last seen in Amarillo on May 13. The last sighting of him, the stolen SUV and the dogs was on I-40 eastbound.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman indicted for February murder in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a complaint filed by the Potter County District Clerk, Jameeka Monique Bates, 25, was indicted on charges in connection with the shooting death of an Amarillo man. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Bates was arrested and charged with murder in February after the shooting death of Amon Morgan, 26 in […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police search for suspect in series of thefts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a suspect in a series of thefts. Over the past month, Amarillo Crime Stoppers said a woman was seen on camera committing multiple thefts at a store in the 2600 block of S. Soncy Road. Officials said the suspect stole over...
AMARILLO, TX
