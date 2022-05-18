Racers & Hilltoppers win Tuesday games

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to see a familiar face this December when they face off against the Louisville Cardinals with Kenny Payne as their head coach. Payne is a former Cardinal who spent ten seasons with John Calipari in Lexington. Will that relationship and the feelings BBN has for Payne change the tone of the rivalry? Both coaches believe that will be the case, at least for 364 days a year.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO