Racers & Hilltoppers win Tuesday games

Murray State and Austin Peay begin their final Ohio Valley Conference regular season series this evening. The Racers welcome Tennessee Tech for a 5 pm first pitch at Johnny Reagan Field, while the Governors entertain Morehead State.
Western Kentucky coach John Pawlowski will resign after the Hilltoppers complete the regular season this weekend at Old Dominion. The school announced in a news release Palwowski is leaving to pursue other opportunities. He’s 142-197 in seven seasons as WKU coach.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Collegiate announced a new boys basketball head coach this month who has ties to Louisville. Mark Lieberman was announced as the Titans' next head coach on May 5. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Two members of Christian County’s boys team signed colleigate letters today. Trez Vaughn and Jaiden Williams are attending Delta College in Saginaw, MI. In 25 games last season, Vaughn averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Williams missed most of the season due to a football injury but averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13 games for the Colonels, who finished 10-23.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart and former University of Louisville and NFL standout Michael Bush are two o the four inductees in this year’s class of the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. The four inductees will be honored during ceremonies to be held August 22nd in Louisville.
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to see a familiar face this December when they face off against the Louisville Cardinals with Kenny Payne as their head coach. Payne is a former Cardinal who spent ten seasons with John Calipari in Lexington. Will that relationship and the feelings BBN has for Payne change the tone of the rivalry? Both coaches believe that will be the case, at least for 364 days a year.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storm damage and power outages were reported Thursday night in several areas throughout the Tri-State. At 1:00 a.m. Friday, 1,828 customers were without power, according to the CenterPoint Energy outage map. At 4:30 a.m., the number was down to 400. Duke Energy shows several hundred outages...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service is surveying damage in Marion, Taylor, and Casey counties Thursday caused by strong storms Wednesday night. In a preliminary report, they found winds 85-90 mph caused by a macroburst. The particular damage they found was caused by strong wind, not by a...
Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fertilizer for your garden is being offered for free from Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District. MSD makes pellets of what it calls Louisville Green from the byproduct of what Louisville residents flush away. In a release, MSD said the Earth-friendly "soil amendment" is what's left after the...
Birmingham, Kentucky was one of the first cities to be established in the state. The city was incorporated in 1860 and permanently flooded when the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) built a dam on the Tennessee River in the early 1940’s.
Heritage Christian Academy sent 31 seniors into the world with commencement ceremonies Thursday night at the Bruce Convention Center. Those Warrior graduates have amassed about $930,000 in scholarships and that doesn’t include any state KEES money or grants. The 2022 valedictorian is Savannah Leigh Blanchard and the salutatorian is...
Red, White and Blue Forum gives Daviess County voters chance to hear from candidates. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT.
Racing returns to the high banks at Paducah International Raceway on Friday night, after 4 years of sitting idle. The track’s new owners, Adam and Brittany Elliott joined the Greg Dunker Show on Tuesday and talked about the decision to resurrect the dormant dirt track. “We both talked about...
Evansville/Vanderburgh County EMA recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at around 7:30 Monday night. The epicenter of the quake was by Mount Vernon, Illinois about 75 miles west of Evansville. Vanderburgh County officials say residents of Southwestern Indiana may have gotten a bit of a scare if they felt the weak...
New Albany, In. (WAVE) - Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday. That company produces high-quality cabinets. FireKing workers in New Albany went on an unfair labor practice or U-L-P strike on May 9th following disputes during contract negotiations. FireKing has given the...
CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — On May 14, 1988, 27 people were killed in Carrollton bus crash in Kentucky. The school bus was carrying 67 people, mostly children, when it was hit by a drunken driver. The crash happened halfway between Cincinnati and Louisville following a church youth group's visit...
This is difficult to write, but only because the mere thought of ticks gives me the willies; I was cringing during the entire first part of that sentence, and it continues. But I'm here to help, so I will get over it. We're heading into summertime and ticks will be...
There will be a planned power outage tonight for portions of the center of Hopkinsville. Beginning just before midnight, the outage will affect areas around South Main Street, South Virginia Street, South Campbell Street, and East 21st Street. HES says the outage is required to perform electric system maintenance and...
Kentucky State Police has officially identified the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed Monday in a shooting at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as Jody Cash. Cash, a Princeton native, was a Kentucky State Police trooper from 2011 through 2018 and retired from state police as a sergeant....
