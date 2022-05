BELMONT, N.C. — Drivers are being asked to be mindful of a family of geese that appears to have made a home near a Belmont road. In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, the Belmont Police Department said the geese seem to have their nest set up near Wilkinson Boulevard, near the bridge over the Catawba River. The geese have been spotted crossing the road at the bridge.

