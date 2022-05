IDPH Endorses Federal Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose for Children 5 through 11 Years. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that it supports yesterday’s recommendation by the CDC of the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 booster dose for children aged 5 to 11 years old. IDPH issued an advisory to vaccine providers throughout the state endorsing the booster for children 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completion of a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, following the emergency use authorization this week by the FDA and the recommendation of the CDC.

