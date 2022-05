Willow Springs, MO. – A Willow Springs couple are being charged with crimes following an investigation that uncovered the shooting of a 13-year old child. The investigation began when Willow Springs Police received information from School Resource Officer Glen Moore of a possible shooting. Officers interviewed a female who stated that her 13-year old brother had been shot in the leg in April by his mother’s boyfriend. The female had been sent pictures of the injuries and spoke with her brother about the event.

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO