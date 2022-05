SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after police said she crashed into a ditch on the east side Thursday morning. San Antonio Police responded to I-35 at Binz-Engleman for the crash around 2:15 a.m. At first, police thought the woman drove off the highway somehow, but they eventually came to the conclusion that she sped off the access road before crashing into the ditch.

