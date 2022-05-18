Good Samaritan rescues 4 fishermen on board sinking ship off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Four fishermen are safe after their boat capsized off of Cape Cod on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard watchstanders received a mayday call from a 34-foot fishing vessel that was sinking about two miles off the coast of Race Point, according to a post on Twitter .

“Mayday, mayday, this is FV Angela and Mary. Two miles north of Race Point. Mayday, mayday!” the call said.

The crew of a nearby tow boat heard that call for help and got to the scene first and saw four fishermen clinging to an emergency raft.

When the boat started to take on water crew members say they just couldn’t move fast enough to open the hatches to figure out what was going on because of the lobster gear they had on deck.

The fishermen were safely returned to shore and were not injured, according to officials, but their boat was upside down underwater.

The boat was towed to Provincetown.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to sink at this time.

