York, PA

Woman killed in overnight central Pa. homicide: police

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
2 days ago
 2 days ago
A 32-year-old woman is dead after an overnight homicide in York, city police said. The woman was found dead around midnight...

PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman was stabbed to death, coroner says

A 32-year-old woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide was fatally stabbed, the York County Coroner’s Office said. After a Thursday morning autopsy, Coroner Pamela Gay ruled the cause of death for Tamarra Deloache, of York, was “sharp force injuries.”. York City police said Deloache was...
YORK, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
WOLF

One dead following shooting in Sunbury, suspects on the run

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — One person in Sunbury is dead following a shooting and the suspects are still at large. Officials say the shooting occurred along North Fourth Street at 4:15 PM and the coroner arrived on the scene about 40 minutes later. The suspects are said to...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Deadly shooting in Sunbury, police looking for suspect

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police are looking for the man they say shot and killed another man in a convenience store Thursday afternoon. Sunbury Law Enforcement held a press conference at the station Thursday night. They say several people were inside the Penn […]
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

State Police release new details in fatal Lancaster County crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County have released new details regarding an April fatal accident. State Police say a 2013 Ford Econoline E350 van was traveling south on Noble Road on the afternoon of April 28. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stopped at a stop sign on Street Road at the Noble Road intersection and entered in the way of the Ford.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Armed and dangerous homicide suspect in Sunbury still on the loose

Sunbury, Pa. -- A man involved in a fatal shooting Thursday in Sunbury is now on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Chief Brad Hare of Sunbury Police Department said during a press conference Thursday night that a homicide charge is being filed against the suspect, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru. Police were searching for Uhuru on Snydertown Road near Elysburg as of Thursday night. Hare urged the public to be cautious if traveling through the Sunbury area. ...
SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man’s Jeep breaks down on I-80, steals truck

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Mill Hall man is behind bars after police said he stole a truck in Centre County. State police in Rockview received a call on the afternoon of May 12 about a Jeep on the side of the road and reported seeing a man walking away from it. Timothy Sutton, 44, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man, juvenile injured in central Pa. shooting

A man and a juvenile were shot Tuesday evening in Lancaster, and police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to come forward. The shooting took place around 6:55 p.m. in the area of South Queen and Andrew streets. The people who were shot, both Lancaster City residents,...
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Where’s Wilder? York County Woman’s Stolen Car Found In Philadelphia But Dog Nowhere To Be Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman’s car that was stolen this weekend from York County was found over 100 miles away in Philadelphia on Tuesday. But the search is still on for her beloved dog that was inside her car when it was taken. One suspect is in custody and the woman’s car has been recovered but there are few clues pointing to exactly where her pet dog is. “I just want my dog back,” Samantha Fullam said. Describing her dog as lovable — a white and fluffy guy she raised since he was a puppy — Fullam explains she briefly ran inside a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

