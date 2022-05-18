Woman killed in overnight central Pa. homicide: police
A 32-year-old woman is dead after an overnight homicide in York, city police said. The woman was found dead around midnight...www.pennlive.com
A 32-year-old woman is dead after an overnight homicide in York, city police said. The woman was found dead around midnight...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1