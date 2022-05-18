Two killed in Wichita County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tickets for drivers speeding in excess of 100 mph have nearly doubled in the last two years, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Trooper Chad Crittenden said the patrol issued more than 3,300 tickets last year, up from around 1,700 in 2019. He said they've seen that number increase during the pandemic because so many more people are focused on themselves.

