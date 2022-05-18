Two killed in Wichita County crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Marquette, Kansas, man has died as a result of a single-car crash in Ellsworth County on Wednesday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 62-year-old Richard Saunders was traveling north on Highway 141 around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night in a 2002 Chevrolet Pickup when he struck […]
KISMET, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people sustained serious injuries in a car-semi crash early Thursday in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday on US-54 highway, about two miles south of Kismet in Seward County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Kenworth semi...
MARQUETTE, Kan. —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a pickup driven by 62-year-old Richard Saunders of Marquette was northbound on Kansas 141 just north of the Kanopolis Reservoir dam when his vehicle struck the east guardrail several times before the truck traveled over the guardrail and rolled down the embankment.
ROSE HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5-year-old boy taken from Rose Hill, Kansas, has been found safe. Brixton Sisk was taken Thursday from daycare by his mother. She previously had her parental rights severed by the court. Authorities said actions, including threats of violence, she made prior to the abduction made them believe Brixton was in imminent danger.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Five-year-old Brixton Sisk has been found safe in Oklahoma and suspects are in custody, ending an Amber Alert out of Rose Hill. The KBI said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol safely located the boy. Oklahoma City station News 9 confirmed the suspect vehicle was stopped on...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 30-year-old Christopher Moore of Wichita on two counts of rape of a child under 13. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted on Wednesday. Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a check welfare call at a local elementary school....
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held in downtown Wichita Friday morning. The event will take place at the Law Enforcement Memorial, 455 N. Main. The event rounds out National Police Week, May 15-May 21.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tickets for drivers speeding in excess of 100 mph have nearly doubled in the last two years, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Trooper Chad Crittenden said the patrol issued more than 3,300 tickets last year, up from around 1,700 in 2019. He said they've seen that number increase during the pandemic because so many more people are focused on themselves.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita restaurant located near Douglas and Oliver will be closed for at least the rest of the day after a morning fire. Firefighters were called to Wine Dive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Crews arrived and were able to put the fire out quickly. They say the fire was appliance-related.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies from across Kansas and the country in an effort to crack down on seatbelt safety and safe driving next week. The Click It or Ticket driving enforcement runs from May 23 to June 5. Over...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 5-year-old boy from Rose Hill, Kansas. Authorities said Brixton Sisk was safely recovered by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the suspects were taken into custody. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Brixton was taken by his 31-year-old...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man is free after a jury found him not guilty of murder. A Sedgwick County jury found Victor Castro not guilty of second-degree murder and a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Elsey Puente was shot to death in July, 2019 at her southwest Wichita...
A Salina man is missing his car after it was stolen from the side of Interstate 135 in far southern Saline County. The 28-year-old man told deputies that he was northbound on I-135 when his tan 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix broke down near milepost 79 a bit north of Bridgeport, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 62-year-old Kansas man is charged with attempted first-degree murder tied to murder of his older brother in their backyard, according to new court filings. An affidavit said on April 25, around 5:23 p.m., Phoukong Khamvongsa was arguing with his brother about having friends over to play music when he pointed […]
MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita parks and recreation crews are trying to clean up after another night of vandalism to the alley park pool and pool house. "If that gets damaged if there's a hole, we'd have to stop operations. for a grate of that size, that's a 3–4-month time so it would close the pool for the rest of the summer," said Aquatics Manager Brain Hill.
KANSAS (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has announced that its troopers will be increasing their presence on Kansas roads in the coming days due to a safety campaign. Funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) campaign is focused on helping motorists reach their destinations safely. Troopers with […]
