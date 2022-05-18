ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday

By Matt Holiner
Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago

Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers and possibly severe storms for...

siouxcityjournal.com

KCRG.com

Severe thunderstorm threat increases this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The threat for some severe storms exists in Iowa on Thursday evening, according to forecasters. Showers and thunderstorms may develop along a warm front in far northern Iowa during the late afternoon and evening hours. These storms, given a favorable environment, would likely quickly become severe, with large hail and tornadoes possible. This would be most possible in the row of counties that is right on the Iowa/Minnesota border.
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
State
Iowa State
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
kicdam.com

Thursday Storms Classified As A Derecho

Spencer, IA (KICD)– For the third time in less than two years, parts of Iowa have experienced a derecho. Dennis Todey from the USDA Midwest Climate Hub in Ames told on Monday’s Midday Farm Show the most recent designation comes from last Thursday’s severe weather event. Todey...
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
#Weather And Climate#Tornado#Midwest#The Lee Weather Team
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Old West Lives In The Oldest Bars In South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The Oldest Bar in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Here's your chance to have a drink in the very same bar where Buffalo Bill Cody may have gone on a toot. Or have lunch in the same building that pioneers may have gotten in their cups ta before heading out to the Great Plaines. From South Dakota to Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska the Old West lives on in local taverns and bars.
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska's lone astronaut returns home to head SAC Museum

For 167 days of his life, Clayton Anderson floated far above the Earth. But it’s his hometown of Ashland that Nebraska’s only astronaut has always gravitated toward. Nearly a decade after his retirement from NASA, where he spent 30 years, including the last 15 as an astronaut, Anderson, 63, has landed the position of president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. The museum sits near his hometown along Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln.
K92.3

Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
KEYC

Iowa family set to make Family Feud debut Friday night

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa family is getting the chance of a lifetime. The Mielke’s will compete on the big screen in one of America’s favorite game shows Friday night: Family Feud. “Now from the experience, we figured out it was much easier to figure...
98.1 KHAK

Chill! Here’s the Most Stressed Out City in Iowa

Look, it's been a tough couple of years. Prior to 2022, things were shut down, or there were worker shortages. While we're not fully out of the COVID era, and certainly businesses still have worker shortages, things have at least improved. So with things tense for a good number of...
WHO 13

What Iowans need to know ahead of primary elections

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ballots are printed and are ready for primary voters to cast their ballot on Election Day, June 7. The Polk County Election office has ballots ready to start being mailed out on Wednesday, May 18, to absentee voters. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 23 at 5 […]
KBUR

Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA

