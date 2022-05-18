ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wednesday, May 18 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't...

Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Sickened by Iowa breeders abusing puppies

The Humane Society of the U.S. just released its 10th annual Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/horrible-hundred). This year, 17 puppy mills in Iowa made the list. It sickens me that I live in a state that has such a notorious proliferation of problem puppy mills. The owner of Happy Puppys [SIC]...
Iowa State
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce spends D.C. trip making connections at national and local levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- At the 67th Siouxland/Washington Conference this week, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said a delegation of around 35 area representatives was able to speak with six U.S. Senators and seven U.S. House members about issues affecting the tri-state region. But that wasn't necessarily the most important facet of the annual lobbying event.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowa Track Roundup: Area teams conclude state meet Saturday

DES MOINES – All four classes concluded action at the state track and field meet Saturday at Drake Stadium. Siouxland athletes competed on the track, fighting for the chance of a state title, both individual and as a team. In the 4A girls team standings, Sioux City West tied...
SIOUX CITY, IA
#Western Illinois
manisteenews.com

Bear spotted in Michigan resident's backyard

A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
MIDLAND, MI
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Compassion not a bad recruiting tool

Accepting help isn't a sign of weakness -- especially if you paid for it. Gov. Pete Ricketts has made a point of not taking advantage -- or not taking full advantage -- of federal assistance in the form of supplemental food assistance, expanded unemployment benefits and now $120 million in the latest wave of rental assistance funding, according to a recent Omaha World-Herald story.
NEBRASKA STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
Sioux City Journal

Atkinson man dies on construction site

BASSETT — An accident at a construction site claimed the life of a 43-year-old Atkinson man on Monday. Ryan Keogh was killed in an explosion east of Bassett that also destroyed a new home under construction. Bassett Fire Chief Jim Stout told the Holt County Independent in O’Neill that,...
ATKINSON, NE
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
KARE 11

How high will gas prices go this summer?

MINNEAPOLIS — As the summer travel season approaches, gas prices are rapidly rising again, and predictions say they could end up in record territory. On March 11, the highest average price for a gallon of regular gas ever recorded in the U.S. was $4.33. Now, AAA is reporting the...
MINNESOTA STATE

