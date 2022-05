We’ve had a few showers and thundershowers around, and we could see some redevelopment this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures are near-normal for this time of year. That should continue to hinder thunderstorm development. As far as stronger thunderstorms, Sioux Falls to the south along the I-29 corridor is considered to be in a marginal condition for severe weather, a one on the scale of one to five from the Storm Prediction Center. Hail is the most likely threat, with tornadoes a long shot at occurring.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO