Are you looking for some fun day trips from Philadelphia? Travel on Amtrak to New York City or Washington DC. There are also train rides to the Pocono Mountains. Check out these ideas and start planning your trip! We hope this article was helpful! Let us know in the comments what you would like to do on your next vacation! We will be sure to update this article regularly, so stay tuned! Then, enjoy your vacation!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO