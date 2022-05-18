St. Joseph County moves forward on how to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds

St. Joseph County officials appear to have some direction regarding an allocation of their American Rescue Plan Act funds.

During their monthly board meeting Tuesday, county commissioners discussed various options regarding a $1 million allocation of an $11.8 million windfall received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Commissioners agreed the $1 million would be designated “external funding,” but with no clear designation. During their executive committee meeting last week, commissioners and county administrator Teresa Doehring reviewed several proposals. Those options include splitting the funds evenly between the county’s 16 townships, two cities and six villages; awarding the money on a grant-like basis in which requests must include a description of or explanation for how the money will be used; or saving the money and consider supporting not-for-profit recipients.

Meanwhile, commissioners have been approached by various people offering several ideas for the money’s use. Repairing roads and bridges has been a popular request, while other members of the public have indicated the money should be used to support ambulance service throughout the county.

Mendon Township resident Carol Higgins on Tuesday sought support for the county’s Habitat for Humanity program. And commissioners in the past have mentioned the benefit of high-speed internet for St. Joseph County.

In the end, it appears commissioners are going to make funds available on a case-by-case basis. Though they did not vote on a plan Tuesday, commissioners directed Doehring to further review options with Tim Dempsey, of Lansing-based Public Sector Consultants, in hopes of developing a plan. The county hired PSC last year to help navigate it through the process of how to effectively use ARPA funds.

Doehring said she will inquire with Dempsey about the feasibility of a competitive-bid process, wherein county entities, not-for-profits and agencies would submit to commissioners a funding request and explanation of how the funds would be used.

Commissioners have expressed reservations about such a scenario due to the potential time-consuming process of sorting through requests, and the more-challenging task of deciding how and why one project has more merit than another. Nonetheless, Doehring intends to follow through with Dempsey.

Finance director Angie Steinman, meanwhile, has said if the county awards money based on requests to fund specific projects, commissioners will be held accountable to ensure the money distributed is used in the manner for which it was intended.

Doehring said it’s fair to wonder if the county would receive as few as 10 requests, for example, or as many as 40. The unknown of what to expect could be a legitimate wild card.

“I think there needs to be a deliberate process we’ll want to use,” she said, asking whether putting a minimum dollar amount on project requests should be considered.

An online survey, through which the county is soliciting input from the general public, is available on the county’s website . It is expected to conclude Friday.

Essentially, commissioners have indicated they would like to see projects that provide the greatest benefit for the most people.

Doehring indicated it could be fall before commissioners ultimately decide how they will allocate the $1 million.

