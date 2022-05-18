Crash on Route 7 blocks lane, slows traffic onto 787

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The farthest-righthand lane of Route 7 eastbound, just before the exit to I-787, was closed after a car crash, around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic was slowed down quite a bit on Route 7, especially between the exit to US Route 9 and the Boght Road Overpass.

Traffic flow seemed to have returned to normal around 9 a.m. If you have any pictures or videos from the scene of the crash, you can send them to news@news10.com .

