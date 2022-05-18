ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

5 construction tech investors analyze 2022 trends and opportunities

By Karan Bhasin
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though many large construction firms manage internal R&D units, more than a third of employees say they’re reluctant to adopt new technology. “This is a structural problem of the industry, as there are fairly low margins and everything is project-based,” said Heinrich Gröller, a partner at Speedinvest. “It is difficult...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Flexibility enables shippers to compete, remain relevant in volatile market

The logistics industry is characterized by volatility, and companies hoping to thrive in the space need to be able to adapt to change more or less instantaneously. Agility is more important than ever as pandemic-related headwinds continue to play out and new technologies strengthen competing companies by offering increased flexibility.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

The future of payments depends on this one crucial ingredient

From cryptocurrencies and digital wallets to NFTs, the money movement space is full of budding innovations going mainstream. It’s an exciting evolution for customers and companies—but when it comes to money, trust is crucial. Businesses are tasked with innovating to meet evolving consumer expectations without compromising that all-important...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How Untapped Global plans to bring the revenue financing model to African startups

Untapped Global wanted to re-think this situation by allowing small businesses to use their ongoing revenues as collateral and enable that by being able to track their assets. So, for example, if an African entrepreneur wanted to buy a water treatment system for a new business, they wouldn’t normally be able to afford it. Instead, they could use the Untapped platform as collateral to get a machine, and Untapped would take a share of the revenue of the water they sell. So now they can start a business and start earning revenues without going through the process of doing a traditional lease of a machine.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Affordable Care Act#Tech Investors#U S Gdp#D20 Capital#Techcrunch
protocol.com

SaaS valuations cratered in early 2022. But these startups thrived.

Despite a volatile tech stock market so far this year that has included delayed IPOs, lowered valuations and declining investor sentiment, a few enterprise tech categories managed to keep getting funding. Data platforms, supply chain management tech, workplace software and cybersecurity startups all dominated the funding cycle over the past quarter.
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Motley Fool

Here's What a Recession Could Do to the Housing Market

A recession could cause a dip in home prices, but it won't necessarily be a catastrophic one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

China, U.S. lead rise in global debt to record high $305 trillion - IIF

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The world’s two largest economies borrowed the most in the first quarter as global debt rose to a record above $305 trillion, while the overall debt-to-output ratio declined, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Wednesday. China’s debt increased by $2.5 trillion over...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Housing Market Predictions for the Second Half of 2022

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The first half of the year has certainly...
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
CNET

Tesla Dropped From S&P 500 ESG Index Following Autopilot Investigations

Tesla was deemed ineligible for the S&P 500 ESG Index during its annual rebalance, an S&P Dow Jones Indices executive said Tuesday. The ESG Index evaluates companies' performance in handling environmental, social and governance matters, assigning each company a score. The companies with the highest scores relative to others in their industry group appear on the S&P 500 ESG, a list for investors' consideration.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy