MANSFIELD, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “I’ve been very supported so far and I just think this is a good job. I did my research before I got here and I was impressed.”. New Mansfield Head Football Coach Darrell Barbay has hit the ground running with his new program. Barbay started on campus back in January after a decade in charge of Jasper’s football program . Since then, he’s had an opportunity to see evaluate his new program and likes what he sees.

MANSFIELD, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO