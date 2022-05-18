ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffitt Researchers Identify Tumor-Based Methylation Patterns as Cancer Biomarkers

By Moffitt Cancer Center
 2 days ago

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Biomarkers are often used during the management of cancer to guide treatment decisions and predict patient outcomes. However, it is often difficult to identify appropriate biomarkers that that can be consistently reproduced and are easily analyzed with limited patient specimens. In a new study featured on...

Nature.com

Identification of AKIRIN2 as a potential biomarker and correlation with immunotherapy in gastric adenocarcinoma by integrated bioinformatics analysis

Gastric adenocarcinoma is major type of gastric cancer that endangers human health. AKIRIN2 has been shown to be associated with cholangiocarcinoma promoting invasion and angiogenesis. In this study, AKIRIN2 is highly expressed in Gastric adenocarcinoma through bioinformatics analysis based on Stomach adenocarcinoma samples data from The Cancer Genome Atlas. Correlation analysis showed that the high-expression of AKIRIN2 was associated with poor survival rate compared to the low-expression group. Univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses determined the correlation between clinical characteristics and overall survival. Next, the correlation between AKIRIN2 and immune infiltration was evaluated. The distribution of 24 immune cells and their correlation with the expression of AKIRIN2 were explored using the immune cell database. In addition, three Immune cell methods were used to verify the positive correlation between immune cells and AKIRIN2. Also, Genomics of Drug Sensitivity in Cancer database was utilized to verify the correlation between AKIRIN2 expression level and the efficacy of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The results showed that AKIRIN2 is an effective biomarker of Gastric adenocarcinoma prognosis, which can guide chemotherapy and immunotherapy and clarify the progress of Gastric adenocarcinoma promoted by immune microenvironment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumor suppressor p53 restrains cancer cell dissemination by modulating mitochondrial dynamics

Tumor suppressor p53 plays a central role in preventing tumorigenesis. Here, we unravel how p53 modulates mitochondrial dynamics to restrain the metastatic properties of cancer cells. p53 inhibits the mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling to attenuate the protein level of mitochondrial fission process 1 (MTFP1), which fosters the pro-fission dynamin-related protein 1 (Drp1) phosphorylation. This regulatory mechanism allows p53 to restrict cell migration and invasion governed by Drp1-mediated mitochondrial fission. Downregulating p53 expression or elevating the molecular signature of mitochondrial fission correlates with aggressive tumor phenotypes and poor prognosis in cancer patients. Upon p53 loss, exaggerated mitochondrial fragmentation stimulates the activation of the extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2) signaling resulting in epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT)-like changes in cell morphology, accompanied by accelerated matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP9) expression and invasive cell migration. Notably, blocking the activation of mTORC1/MTFP1/Drp1/ERK1/2 axis completely abolishes the p53 deficiency-driven cellular morphological switch, MMP9 expression, and cancer cell dissemination. Our findings unveil a hitherto unrecognized mitochondria-dependent molecular mechanism underlying the metastatic phenotypes of p53-compromised cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Estradiol-mediated inhibition of DNMT1 decreases p53 expression to induce M2-macrophage polarization in lung cancer progression

Previous studies indicate that estrogen positively regulates lung cancer progression. Understanding the reasons will be beneficial for treating women with lung cancer in the future. In this study, we found that tumor formation was more significant in female EGFRL858R mice than in male mice. P53 expression levels were downregulated in the estradiol (E2)-treated lung cancer cells, female mice with EGFRL858R-induced lung cancer mice, and premenopausal women with lung cancer. E2 increased DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1) expression to enhance methylation in the TP53 promoter, which led to the downregulation of p53. Overexpression of GFP-p53 decreased DNMT1 expression in lung cancer cells. TP53 knockout in mice with EGFRL858R-induced lung cancer not only changed gene expression in cancer cells but also increased the polarization of M2 macrophages by increasing C"“C motif chemokine ligand 5 (CCL5) expression and decreasing growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) expression. The TP53 mutation rate was increased in females with late-stage but not early-stage lung cancer compared to males with lung cancer. In conclusion, E2-induced DNMT1 and p53 expression were negatively regulated each other in females with lung cancer, which not only affected cancer cells but also modulated the tumor-associated microenvironment, ultimately leading to a poor prognosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

PU.1 and MYC transcriptional network defines synergistic drug responses to KIT and LSD1 inhibition in acute myeloid leukemia

Responses to kinase-inhibitor therapy in AML are frequently short-lived due to the rapid development of resistance, limiting the clinical efficacy. Combination therapy may improve initial therapeutic responses by targeting pathways used by leukemia cells to escape monotherapy. Here we report that combined inhibition of KIT and lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) produces synergistic cell death in KIT-mutant AML cell lines and primary patient samples. This drug combination evicts both MYC and PU.1 from chromatin driving cell cycle exit. Using a live cell biosensor for AKT activity, we identify early adaptive changes in kinase signaling following KIT inhibition that are reversed with the addition of LSD1 inhibitor via modulation of the GSK3a/b axis. Multi-omic analyses, including scRNA-seq, ATAC-seq and CUT&Tag, confirm these mechanisms in primary KIT-mutant AML. Collectively, this work provides rational for a clinical trial to assess the efficacy of KIT and LSD1 inhibition in patients with KIT-mutant AML.
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Yale Scientists Discover Key Regulator of Body Weight

Yale researchers have uncovered a regulator of body weight that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. Yale scientists have discovered that a protein known as augmentor-alpha regulates body weight in mice, a discovery that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. The findings were published on April...
WEIGHT LOSS
Phys.org

A molecular glue for turning on human cell pluripotency

There are cells in the body known as pluripotent stem cells that are yet to specialize in a particular biological function. These cells maintain the potential to become any of the possible cell types in an organism. Pluripotent stem cells have shown great promise in fields such as regenerative and transplant medicine for their properties, including unlimited self-renewal. The protein NANOG is the telltale marker of pluripotent stem cells and a necessary ingredient to reset specialized cells back into naïve, untrained stem cells. How human NANOG accomplishes this feat remains largely a mystery.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Horrifying Discovery: Scientists Find That DNA Mutations Are More Common Than Previously Thought

Researchers at EMBL Heidelberg found that inversions in the human genome are more common than previously thought, which impacts our understanding of certain genetic diseases. Our DNA serves as a blueprint for the cellular machinery that allows cells, organs, and even whole organisms to work. However, mutations in our DNA can cause genetic illnesses. Point mutations at a single site, as well as deletions, duplications, and inversions, are examples of such DNA mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antagonism of histamine H receptor promotes angiogenesis following focal cerebral ischemia

Our previous study showed that H3 receptor antagonists reduced neuronal apoptosis and cerebral infarction in the acute stage after cerebral ischemia, but through an action independent of activation of histaminergic neurons. Because enhanced angiogenesis facilitates neurogenesis and neurological recovery after ischemic stroke, we herein investigated whether antagonism of H3R promoted angiogenesis after brain ischemia. Photothrombotic stroke was induced in mice. We showed that administration of H3R antagonist thioperamide (THIO, 10"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, i.p., from D1 after cerebral ischemia) significantly improved angiogenesis assessed on D14, and attenuated neurological defects on D28 after cerebral ischemia. Compared with wild-type mice, Hrh3âˆ’/âˆ’ mice displayed more blood vessels in the ischemic boundary zone on D14, and THIO administration did not promote angiogenesis in these knockout mice. THIO-promoted angiogenesis in mice was reversed by i.c.v. injection of H3R agonist immepip, but not by H1 and H2 receptor antagonists, histidine decarboxylase inhibitor Î±-fluoromethylhistidine, or histidine decarboxylase gene knockout (HDCâˆ’/âˆ’), suggesting that THIO-promoted angiogenesis was independent of activation of histaminergic neurons. In vascular endothelial cells (bEnd.3), THIO (10âˆ’9âˆ’10âˆ’7"‰M) dose-dependently facilitated cell migration and tube formation after oxygen glucose deprivation (OGD), and H3R knockdown caused similar effects. We further revealed that H3R antagonism reduced the interaction between H3R and Annexin A2, while knockdown of Annexin A2 abrogated THIO-promoted angiogenesis in bEnd.3 cells after OGD. Annexin A2-overexpressing mice displayed more blood vessels in the ischemic boundary zone, which was reversed by i.c.v. injection of immepip. In conclusion, this study demonstrates that H3R antagonism promotes angiogenesis after cerebral ischemia, which is independent of activation of histaminergic neurons, but related to the H3R on vascular endothelial cells and its interaction with Annexin A2. Thus, H3R antagonists might be promising drug candidates to improve angiogenesis and neurological recovery after ischemic stroke.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct strengths of mTORC1 control T-cell memory via transcriptional FOXO1 and metabolic AMPKÎ±1 pathways in linear cell differentiation and asymmetric cell division models

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The "linear cell differentiation (LCD)" or "signal strength" model was originally proposed by Sallusto's group in 2000 and posits that strong and weak strengths of the aforementioned three signals control T-cell differentiation into short-lived TE and long-lived TM cells, respectively (Fig.Â 1B) [2]. Subsequent evidence has accumulated in support of this model, with distinct strengths of TCR or antigen (high and low affinities) and IL-2 (high and low doses) signals favoring TE and TM cell differentiation, respectively [4, 5]. Various transcription factors crucial to controlling T-cell phenotypes have been identified, with forkhead box-O-1 (FOXO1), FOXO1-regulated T-cell factor-1 (TCF1), inhibition of DNA-binding protein-3 (Id3) and Eomes favoring TM cell differentiation and T-bet and Id2 favoring TE cell differentiation (Fig.Â 1B) [1]. Adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase-Î±1 (AMPKÎ±1) is a conserved energy sensor that plays central role in controlling cellular metabolism and survival [6]. AMPKÎ±1 stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and fatty acid oxidation (FAO) to support TM-cell differentiation by increasing the abundance of Unc-51-like autophagy-activating kinase-1 (ULK1), autophagy-related gene-7 (ATG7), proliferator-activated receptor-Î³ coactivator-1Î± (PGC1Î±) and aquaporin-9 (AQP9). In contrast, mammalian target of rapamycin complex-1 (mTORC1) regulates the expression of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF-1Î±) and cMyC, which in turn promote glycolytic metabolism crucial for TE cell development (Fig.Â 1B) [6]. However, despite concerted efforts to identify the contributions of key transcription factors and metabolic profiles to T-cell memory, the underlying molecular mechanism(s) controlling distinct T-cell differentiation programs has yet to be discovered.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study reveals imaging approach with potential to detect lung cancer earlier, at the cellular level

Researchers at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania have found a way to identify lung cancer at the cellular level in real time during a biopsy, offering promise in the ability to detect the disease earlier and with more confidence. The findings, which build on previous Penn research, demonstrate that an imaging agent detected via guided technology during biopsies in real time can effectively light up cancer cells that may have been too small to detect using existing technology. Based on the more easily identifiable presence of fluorescent cancer cells generated by the new imaging approach, five non-expert raters diagnosed the malignant or non-malignant tissue biopsies with 96 percent accuracy and made no false negatives on the 20 human biopsy specimens they reviewed. The research is published this week in Nature Communications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Alterations of the gut microbial community structure and function with aging in the spontaneously hypertensive stroke prone rat

Gut dysbiosis, a pathological imbalance of bacteria, has been shown to contribute to the development of hypertension (HT), systemic- and neuro-inflammation, and blood"“brain barrier (BBB) disruption in spontaneously hypertensive stroke prone rats (SHRSP). However, to date individual species that contribute to HT in the SHRSP model have not been identified. One potential reason, is that nearly all studies of the SHRSP gut microbiota have analyzed samples from rats with established HT. The goal of this study was to examine the SHRSP gut microbiota before, during, and after the onset of hypertension, and in normotensive WKY control rats over the same age range. We hypothesized that we could identify key microbes involved in the development of HT by comparing WKY and SHRSP microbiota during the pre-hypertensive state and longitudinally. Systolic blood pressure (SBP) was measured by tail-cuff plethysmography and fecal microbiota analyzed by16S rRNA gene sequencing. SHRSP showed significant elevations in SBP, as compared to WKY, beginning at 8Â weeks of age (p"‰<"‰0.05 at each time point). Bacterial community structure was significantly different between WKY and SHRSP as early as 4Â weeks of age, and remained different throughout the study (p"‰="‰0.001"“0.01). At the phylum level we observed significantly reduced Firmicutes and Deferribacterota, and elevated Bacteroidota, Verrucomicrobiota, and Proteobacteria, in pre-hypertensive SHRSP, as compared to WKY. At the genus level we identified 18 bacteria whose relative abundance was significantly different in SHRSP versus WKY at the pre-hypertensive ages of 4 or 6Â weeks. In an attempt to further refine bacterial candidates that might contribute to the SHRSP phenotype, we compared the functional capacity of WKY versus SHRSP microbial communities. We identified significant differences in amino acid metabolism. Using untargeted metabolomics we found significant reductions in metabolites of the tryptophan-kynurenine pathway and increased indole metabolites in SHRSP versus WKY plasma. Overall, we provide further evidence that gut dysbiosis contributes to hypertension in the SHRSP model, and suggest for the first time the potential involvement of tryptophan metabolizing microbes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine provides mutation-resistant T cell protection in mice

A second line of defense—the immune system's T cells—may offer protection from COVID-19 even when vaccine-induced antibodies no longer can, according to new research out of the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. The researchers discovered that a new, protein-based vaccine against the original version of the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA damage response drugs for cancer yield continued synthetic lethality learnings

A PARP1-selective drug and a pipeline of ATR inhibitors demonstrate the near-term opportunities and long-term challenges for synthetic lethality in anticancer drug development. Asher Mullard. Synthetic lethality is back in the oncology spotlight. At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting this year, AstraZeneca showcased phase I data from...
CANCER
Nature.com

STAT1 is regulated by TRIM24 and promotes immunosuppression in head and neck squamous carcinoma cells, but enhances T cell antitumour immunity in the tumour microenvironment

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a significant problem and is frequently resistant to current treatments. STAT1 is important in anti-tumour immune responses against HNSCC. However, the role of STAT1 expression by tumour cells and its regulation during HNSCC is unclear. Methods. We determined the effects of STAT1...
CANCER

