The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Thursday (May 19) that it will use new powers to more swiftly cancel or change what regulated activities firms are permitted to do. The regulator will be able to cancel any permission given to a regulated entity, or change it, 28 days after the first warning if the firm has not taken appropriate action. In essence, businesses will be required to prove they are carrying out the regulated activity they are permitted to or face losing this permission.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO