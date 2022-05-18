Container Store Cleans up With Record Sales, Plans to Double Business

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.

