ATHENS, Tenn. — It was early on the morning of May 20, 2016 when Betty Begazo was at Etowah Dialysis in McMinn County, a facility owned by DaVita Dialysis. For over three years, Begazo had visited the clinic three times a week for treatment, but on this particular morning, the power went out while her blood was still circulating through the machine.

MCMINN COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO