GREAT BARRINGTON — In 1903, Great Barrington native W.E.B. Du Bois prophesied a staggering truth: “The problem of the twentieth century is the problem of the color line,” he said in “The Souls of Black Folk,” a collection of essays on race — many published prior in The Atlantic Monthly — now considered a seminal work in the history of sociology and African American literature. Almost 12 decades after Du Bois penned these words, a second native son is following suit. This week Delano Burrowes, a Brooklyn-based writer and visual/performance artist unveiled his latest and most ambitious undertaking to date, The Great Barrington Project: Unbleaching the Souls of Black Folk.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO