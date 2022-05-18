ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wet and Stormy Weather in the Forecast

wtyefm.com
 2 days ago

(Undated) – Wet and stormy weather look to be a part of our forecast off and on through the end of the week....

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Likely Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 70° AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 43° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM Sunday we saw sunshine early. The high temperature of the day was in the 80’s. We saw strong to severe storms in the afternoon hours. It is still muggy and summer-like. The overnight hours will be partly […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#Severe Weather#Wtye
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Rainy but warming up

There’s a decent chance of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm today as another ripple of energy moves through. It will be windy with gusts between 30-45 mph (if not stronger) possible.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy