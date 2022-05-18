ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dieterich, IL

Sheets Strikes Out 14 as Lady Tigers Blank Dieterich

 2 days ago

(Hutsonville) – Izzy Sheets had another dominant appearance on the mound yesterday in the Lady...

Early Voting Begins Today Across Illinois

(Undated) – Election season is here and early voting begins today. According to Crawford County Clerk, Fayrene Wright, despite pending objections on gubernatorial races, early voting for the June 28th primary will begin in Crawford County today as required by Statute. Voters can cast their ballot until June 27th. She says early voting is available during regular office hours with extended hours to be announced at a later date. Wright says if you have questions as to how these “pending objections” impact your ballot feel free to call her office at 618-546-1212.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
Birkofer Named Mayor Pro Tem

(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council appointed a Mayor Pro Tem during a special meeting last night. Alderman, John Birkofer, was appointed to serve as Mayor Pro Tem following the recent resignation of Roger Pethtel. Pethtel had served as Mayor since 2009, most recently being reelected by a narrow three-vote margin last April. Birkofer will serve as Mayor Pro Tem until the election of a new mayor in April of 2023.
ROBINSON, IL
May is Stroke Awareness Month

(Undated) – May is “Stroke Awareness Month.” Crawford Memorial Hospital ER Director, Sarah Burke, reminds the public that “time is everything.”. Burke says to think “F.A.S.T” if you or someone you know appears to be having a stroke. The common signs to look out for are Facial drooping, Arm or leg drop or weakness, and Speech issues. Time is also of the essence, call 911 immediately. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every three-and-a-half minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL

