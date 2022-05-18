Sheets Strikes Out 14 as Lady Tigers Blank Dieterich

(Undated) – May is “Stroke Awareness Month.” Crawford Memorial Hospital ER Director, Sarah Burke, reminds the public that “time is everything.”. Burke says to think “F.A.S.T” if you or someone you know appears to be having a stroke. The common signs to look out for are Facial drooping, Arm or leg drop or weakness, and Speech issues. Time is also of the essence, call 911 immediately. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. Every three-and-a-half minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke.

