NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman is facing charges of reckless homicide after three of her passengers sustained fatal injuries in a train crash in North Charleston. Early on the morning of October 30, 2021, Aszeria Vanderhorst, 24, was driving in the area of Remount Road near Dutton Avenue, according to an incident report.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO