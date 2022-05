Massachusetts is currently experiencing another wave of COVID infections even after experts were thinking that Spring's warmer weather would quell another surge. Please do not take this post the wrong way, I am in NO WAY saying that eating indoors is unsafe or a virus super spreader. I am just saying transmission of COVID is less likely outdoors and if you are still wary about getting infected, eating outside may be a nice option to enjoy yourself and/or support a local establishment.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO