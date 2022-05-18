ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Township, NJ

TOWNBANK ROAD IN LOWER TOWNSHIP TO BE PAVED FRIDAY NIGHT

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA portion of Townbank Road in Lower Township will be paved by...

MARLTON WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM OF CAPE MAY ACCIDENT

63 year old Eva Wolfe of Marlton has been identified as the woman who lost her life in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident in Cape May. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 51 year old Michael Fitzpatrick of Lafayette Hill, PA. Fitzpatrick and a juvenile in his car were both treated for injuries at a local hospital.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lower Township, NJ
Motorist sues N.J. state troopers for roadside beatdown

New Jersey state troopers who stopped a motorist they suspected of road rage beat the unarmed man so badly he needed surgery to recover, according to allegations in a new federal civil rights lawsuit. The Wayne resident accuses the New Jersey State Police and multiple named and unnamed troopers of excessive force, unlawful arrest, wrongful […] The post Motorist sues N.J. state troopers for roadside beatdown appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
WAYNE, NJ
Vineland, Pleasantville, Somers Point Are South Jersey Hook Up Havens

If you want to find someone in South Jersey to "hook up with," a website says Vineland, Pleasantville, and Somers Point are the best places to try your luck. The website, RoadSnacks, is out with its list of "The 10 Easiest Cities To Get Laid In New Jersey For 2022." According to the site, "If you can’t score in these New Jersey cities, something is seriously wrong with you."
SOMERS POINT, NJ
That loud noise that woke many New Jerseyans up Sunday morning

Many people were startled out of their sleep early Sunday morning in South Jersey by mortar fire. Yes, heavy weapons and ammunition. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is conducting weapons testing this month and Sunday morning was the heavy stuff. Our own Bill Doyle warned us last week, but if you didn't happen to catch that, it was shocking and disturbing.
Troopers Investigating Serious Motorcycle Accident Overnight

Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred late Saturday evening. At 9:53 last evening, rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Old Baltimore Pike at Aspen Drive for reports a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Initial reports from...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

