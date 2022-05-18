TOWNBANK ROAD IN LOWER TOWNSHIP TO BE PAVED FRIDAY NIGHT

If you were around in the second half of the last century, you might remember a neighbor standing in his driveway, shirtless and with garden hose in hand, washing his car. For many, it was a Saturday-morning suburban ritual: pull out the plastic bucket, grab the detergent, yank the hose to the driveway and scrub away.
A chemical leak prompted the evacuation of about 170 drug treatment center residents in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The hazardous materials incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 on Cantilion Boulevard in Hamilton, initial reports said. The residents were being moved from the...
63 year old Eva Wolfe of Marlton has been identified as the woman who lost her life in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident in Cape May. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 51 year old Michael Fitzpatrick of Lafayette Hill, PA. Fitzpatrick and a juvenile in his car were both treated for injuries at a local hospital.
Tis' the season for graduations, weddings, and other summer parties that are commonly celebrated with Mylar balloon decorations. While it's important to enjoy it all, PSE&G is urging customers to safely dispose of Mylar balloons. Spokeswoman Rebecca Mazzarella said Mylars, which can stay inflated for at least two weeks, have...
A person was killed in a house fire in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire broke out at about 9:35 p.m. on Monday, May 16 on Pelham Road in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from a single-story...
New Jersey state troopers who stopped a motorist they suspected of road rage beat the unarmed man so badly he needed surgery to recover, according to allegations in a new federal civil rights lawsuit. The Wayne resident accuses the New Jersey State Police and multiple named and unnamed troopers of excessive force, unlawful arrest, wrongful […]
If you want to find someone in South Jersey to "hook up with," a website says Vineland, Pleasantville, and Somers Point are the best places to try your luck. The website, RoadSnacks, is out with its list of "The 10 Easiest Cities To Get Laid In New Jersey For 2022." According to the site, "If you can’t score in these New Jersey cities, something is seriously wrong with you."
When homebuilder John B. Canuso envisioned in 1986 his Main Street residential/commercial complex in Voorhees, the developer spoke of a town within a town on the Cherry Hill border. "I hope it becomes the downtown of Voorhees Township," Canuso told this reporter at the time, in an interview for an...
A 27-year-old motorcyclist from North Jersey was ejected and killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Route 80, state police confirmed. Jose Mora was heading westbound on a BMW motorcycle when he rear-ended a Volkswagen Jetta near milepost 22.2 in Allamuchy just before 1:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
Many people were startled out of their sleep early Sunday morning in South Jersey by mortar fire. Yes, heavy weapons and ammunition. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is conducting weapons testing this month and Sunday morning was the heavy stuff. Our own Bill Doyle warned us last week, but if you didn't happen to catch that, it was shocking and disturbing.
The chief of police in Bordentown was arrested last month on drunk driving charges after he was found on the ground along a residential street in Hamilton Township. Body-worn camera footage from police at the scene reveals that 46-year-old Brian Pesce's pants were partially down when officers found him in the roadway on April 22.
Gusty winds battered the coast of the Jersey Shore last weekend and one home under construction in Stone Harbor did not survive the storm. The large home, whose framework was in place, was, unfortunately, no match for the weather today. Photos taken by Anthony Schaefer posted by Wildwood Boardwalk on...
Authorities released the identity of a woman who was killed last week inside a Maple Shade motel room. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher asked the public for assistance with the homicide investigation. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston, who...
It’s everywhere. Tree pollen, that nasty yellow dusting that has coated seemingly every outdoor surface in New Jersey and agonized allergy sufferers, has exploded in recent days and the worst of it may still be ahead. “I think that’s going to be the case here at least for the...
New Jersey drivers who bolt a frame around their vehicle’s license plate — to profess their allegiance to a sports team, pets or provide some free advertising for a car dealer — could get a break from annoying traffic tickets if bills proposed by two state lawmakers are passed.
One last weekend before the Memorial Day holiday is upon us and the 2022 summer season in Rehoboth Beach, Ocean City and all of the other beach towns in Delaware and Maryland officially kicks off. But why wait until next weekend to get outside and have some fun at the...
Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred late Saturday evening. At 9:53 last evening, rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Old Baltimore Pike at Aspen Drive for reports a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Initial reports from...
There are lots of wonderful places to live around the country. I just happen to not want to live in any of them unless they are in New Jersey. Why? Because I love it here that’s why. I know it is overpriced, but this is where I was born and raised, and for my money, you can’t beat it.
Of course, New Jersey's famous for all of our fabulous boardwalk rides like those on Morey's Pier in Wildwood, Wonderland and Playland Piers in Ocean City, Steel Pier in AC, etc. We're not talking about boardwalk amusements, though. There's no arguing that NJ has the BEST boardwalk entertainment. We're talking...
