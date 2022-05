Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon has responded to the school bond election results. Cordon’s statement said, “I am deeply grateful for the support we received from our community and to everyone who voted “yes” to supporting our schools”. Cordon said, “Although the projects proposed in the bond will not be completed at this time, we will continue to maintain our facilities to the best of our ability. We were encouraged by the widespread support we received throughout this process and are confident that we will find a way to work with the community to address our capital improvement needs”.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO