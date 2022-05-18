ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Police: Gun found on student in Milton Area School District

By Jazzmyn Allen, Emily Silvi
 2 days ago

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a child brought a gun and ammo to school.

According to the Milton Area School District, on Monday a juvenile brought a glock and several rounds of ammunition to school property. Parents with children in the district are still in shock about the incident.

“You know I wouldn’t expect something like that here so it’s scary. It’s scary for the kids, it’s scary for the parents and the community,” stated Kris Lavanish.

On Tuesday parents in the Milton area were contacted about a student who brought a gun into school.

On the district’s website the statement reads in part:

The Milton Area School District and Milton Borough Police Department were notified that a juvenile student possessed a weapon on school property yesterday. Working collaboratively the juvenile was identified and the authorities confirmed the juvenile was carrying a glock in school with 16 rounds of ammunition.”

The current processes in place, between the school district and police, ensured a quick and immediate police response. We will do our very best to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff.

Dr. Cathy S. Keegan, Superintendent, Curt Zettlemoyer, Chief of Police, Milton Borough Police Department
With the recent mass shootings around the country, this incident has parents shaken up.

“I and my wife didn’t know what to do or what to say. It’s just not something you see in a little area like this,” said Chris Blankenship, a parent.

A parent with children at the district’s elementary and high schools, says her fears quickly turned into frustration.

“Once I realized that they didn’t inform us until a day later, then I got frustrated because you know what I mean it’s so scary. You know you don’t know and like we should’ve had the option to come to get our kids if we wanted to,” explained Crystal Nolder, a parent.

Parents are relieved no one was hurt but say something needs to change.

“I believe they need to put metal detectors out and check the kids,” said Blankenship.

“I know a lot of people are like having a couple of people carry guns, you know trained in school. I’m not sure where I stand on that but something else needs to be done,” said Nolder.

The student involved has not been identified. We also reached out to the Milton Borough Police Department and have not heard back yet.

The school and police department say they are working toward a swift resolution.

