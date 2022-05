Dreams about your teeth falling out, among the most horrifying and universal we have, probably indicate a fear of losing control or power in a given situation – at least according to Carl Jung and centuries of dream interpreters. I’m not sure if this means that adding teeth to one’s household can be viewed as a sign of resilience and order, but it’s something I’ve been telling myself, however apocryphally, in the wee hours of the morning when I’m rocking my miserable, teething baby to sleep in a dark room, or plying my kindergartner with various chewy implements to scratch the itch of her six-year-old molars coming through.

