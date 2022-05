The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO