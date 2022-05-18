ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Record-high gas prices reported for ninth day in a row

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGHfQ_0fi68tOb00

For the ninth consecutive day, gas prices hit a record high. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas reached an all-time high of $4.56 nationwide on Wednesday after increasing by 4 cents overnight, AAA said.

According to AAA, gas has increased 16 cents in the last week, 48 cents in the last month and $1.52 in the last year. This streak of records topped the nation’s previous record of $4.33 set back on March 11.

AAA notes that there is normally a lull in gas prices between spring break and Memorial Day, but the U.S. is not seeing that this year.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Several states — Alaska, California, Nevada, Washington and Hawaii — are averaging more than $5 per gallon. Meanwhile, all 50 states are now reporting average gas prices of over $4 per gallon.

The cost of crude oil jumped significantly from December 2021 through March 2022, going from a low of $65 a barrel to a high of $119.

The sting Americans are feeling at gas stations is shared throughout the world. For instance, the Canadian Automobile Association reports gas hit $5.90 (U.S. dollars) a gallon on Wednesday. The U.K. is reporting the equivalent of $7.87 a gallon.

Diesel fuel also continues to set records, reaching $5.56 a gallon on Sunday.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

US gas prices could surge to $4.50 a gallon, expert says

Gas prices hit another record Wednesday, but one expert projects things could get even worse for U.S. motorists. The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.40. However, Andy Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, estimated that the national average could soon surge as high as $4.50 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Automobile#Memorial Day#Aaa#Americans
The Week

Gas prices reach an all-time high

Average gas prices hit a record high on Tuesday; skyrocketing to the highest price AAA has recorded since it started keeping track in 2000, The Washington Post reports. The nationwide average cost per gallon of gas has increased to $4.37, beating early March's previous record of around $4.30. Gas prices...
TRAFFIC
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Gas prices projected to rise over Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (WV News) — Prices at the pump may hit another record over Memorial Day weekend, CNN Business reports. According to AAA, the national average for regular gas hit a fresh record of $4.48 a gallon Monday. That is an increase of 15 cents in the past week and 40 cents in a month and is up 27% from the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Rising gas prices affecting over half of consumers' summer plans

Traveling this summer has become more of a challenge as gas prices continue to hit record highs. According to a recent GasBuddy survey, 70% of consumers admitted that their summer travel plans have been affected by the rising prices at the pump, an increase of 24% from 2021. Meanwhile, the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
GreenwichTime

Gas prices in Connecticut set new record, AAA data shows

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Connecticut has reached a new record-setting high Monday, several weeks after the suspension of the state gas tax earlier this spring. Data from AAA Northeast showed the average price for a gallon of gas now stands at $4.54 in Connecticut, breaking...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNBC

Gasoline could top $5 a gallon this summer, causing more pain for consumers

Drivers will likely pay more than $5 a gallon for unleaded gasoline across the U.S. this summer, as uncertainty about Russia and tight supply pressures prices. Rising fuel prices are adding to inflation, and that is likely to continue this summer with prices remaining elevated even after driving season peaks in July.
TRAFFIC
KPEL 96.5

Gas Prices Set New Record in Louisiana Once Again

Two months ago, gas prices in Louisiana broke a 14-year record when the statewide average hit $4.04 a gallon. That was about 3 cents higher than the previous record set in 2008 when the price last reached the $4 mark. Gas prices then continued to break that record as the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $4.16. According to AAA, gas prices jumped at least 90 cents in about a month's time.
LOUISIANA STATE
rigzone.com

USA Gasoline Price Hits Another Record

The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit another record high on Wednesday, coming in at $4.56 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. On May 10, the average price of the commodity hit a record of $4.37 per gallon, before climbing to $4.40 per gallon on May 11 and $4.52 per gallon on May 17, the AAA site showed. The site’s highest recorded average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. prior to May 10 was $4.33 per gallon, which was seen on March 11.
TRAFFIC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy