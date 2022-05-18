ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Stateside Podcast: A pandemic in jail

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic the Wayne County Jail kept its COVID positivity rate remarkably low — and no one in custody died from the...

Detroit Evening Report: May 18, 2022: Michigan Supreme Court weighs making Juneteenth a state court holiday

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court is weighing options to make Juneteenth a state court holiday, WKAR’s Kevin Lavery reports. Earlier Wednesday, the court took public comments on a proposal to either add Juneteenth as another court holiday or substitute it for either the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve. The court has received about 50 comments on the proposal. Some address the financial cost of paying overtime to ensure Michigan courts are staffed during the holiday. Michigan Supreme Court spokesperson John Nevin says that’s an issue because state court funding is decentralized. “So we actually have, I think, 160 different funding units. That’s certainly a factor the Supreme Court will consider in deciding whether to make it a court holiday. One set of rules, which would make sense.” Nevin says there’s no deadline for the court to make a decision. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they had been emancipated.
“Was this gonna be a death sentence for me?” Inside the pandemic at the Wayne Co. Jail

It was May 2020, and Corey Holmes was 19 months into his stay at the Wayne County Jail, and two months into a deadly global pandemic. "We had no information about what COVID was,” Holmes said. “Everything that I learned about COVID I learned from watching the news. And at that time, the only thing that I really knew was that if you caught COVID, you could die.”
Detroit, counties advise masking up as COVID cases rise again

COVID-19 cases are heading steadily upward in Michigan, and that’s leading some local health agencies to once again advise people to mask up indoors when they’re in public. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control determines whether there are high community levels of COVID using case counts and hospitalization...
Longtime Michigan unemployment worker helps 2 friends who stole $1.6 million with 123 false claims

A longtime Michigan unemployment worker helped two of her friends who filed more than 123 false claims to steal $1.6 million in benefits, officials said. A criminal complaint filed Wednesday (May 18) says that between March 2020 and June 2021, Kiannia Mitchell, 32, of Romulus, and Angela Johnson, 47, of Detroit, operated a scheme to file and/or access more than 123 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. The pair stole about $1.6 million in federal funds that were meant for PUA and UIA benefit payments, according to authorities.
Coalition seeks federal investigation of Detroit Police Department

The Coalition for Police Transparency and Accountability is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Detroit Police Department. The coalition – made up of groups like the Michigan Liberation, Detroit Justice Center and others – is concerned about an increase in use of force by DPD since 2020.
Coalition calls for feds to resume oversight of Detroit Police Department

Detroit Police killings and use of force incidents have increased over the past two years, according to the Detroit-based Coalition for Police Transparency and Accountability. In a memo to the U.S. Justice Department, the coalition requests a federal investigation into what it calls “a pattern of killings and excessive force by the Detroit Police Department.” It wants the Justice Department to resume oversight of the department, which was under a federal consent decree from 2003 to 2016.
Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
3 women charged for allegedly defrauding $1.6 million in unemployment assistance

DETROIT, Mich. — Three women are accused of stealing $1.6 million in unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says 47-year-old Detroit resident Antonia Brown, 32-year-old Romulus resident Kiannia Mitchel and 47-year-old Detroit resident Angela Johnson have been charged in connection to an incident that allegedly started in March 2020.
Michigan Sen. Betty Jean Alexander disqualified from ballot

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander, a Democrat from Detroit, may see her unexpected political career capped at one term. The former "ghost" candidate who upset an incumbent in 2018 with virtually no effort has been disqualified from the ballot due to campaign finance filings that were out of compliance. Alexander was seeking re-election in the new 6th Senate District.
Three women accused of stealing over $1M in unemployment fraud scheme

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three Detroit area women, including a state employee, have been charged in a criminal complaint for allegedly being involved in a $1.6 million unemployment fraud scheme to try and defraud Michigan and the United States government of funds for employment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. On...
Michigan unemployment agency failed to protect confidential information, audit finds

LANSING, MI – A recent audit found some holes in the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s security controls that protect sensitive information. The state’s Office of the Auditor General laid out six findings in a May 17 audit on the agency’s two key systems—MiDAS, an information system that collects unemployment taxes and pays benefits, and MiWAM, an online system where people can file unemployment claims.
Michigan unemployment employee charged in $1.6 million fraud scheme

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency employee and two other women were charged this week in connection with a $1.6 million fraud scheme. According to federal authorities, Antonia Brown, age 47, of Detroit, was an Unemployment Insurance Examiner assigned to the Benefit Payment Control Unit. Her duties included reviewing, approving, and adjudicating various Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Unemployment Insurance Assistance (UIA) claims.
White House providing Detroit organization with assistance to stop violence in city

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Detroit organizations are receiving assistance from the White House to fight violent crime in the city. The Community Violence Intervention Collaborative named 53 organizations for its training and technical assistance program, including Detroit Friends and Family, Detroit Force, and Ceasefire. "We believe as specialists, people...
Free citizenship services available to Metro Detroit immigrants

DETROIT – The International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit (IIMD) is offering free citizenship legal services to Metro Detroiters through a grant from the federal government. The institute is encouraging anyone thinking of applying for citizenship to reach out to them. Immigration legal staff will assist people apply for naturalization...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Food, fun and festivals are on the lineup this weekend here in Detroit. Bookstock (Laurel Park Place), through Sunday: Detroit’s largest used book and media sale is back! Bookstock, sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm, has over 300,000 donated books and media items for sale with proceeds benefiting education and literacy in the community. Give a gently used book a new life while giving Detroit students a new hope. Donation and volunteer info here.
