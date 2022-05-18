ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MacBook buying guide: The right M1 laptop for each use case

By Samuel Axon
Ars Technica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, Apple has completed an overhaul of its entire laptop lineup. That means it’s as good a time as any for people who have been holding out on upgrading...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s $89 Chromebook laptop deal is back — until midnight

For shoppers who need a new laptop but are on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Chromebook deals. These machines are generally more affordable compared to their Windows-powered counterparts, and they’re even cheaper if you take advantage of discounts from retailers. For example, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is available for just $89 from Best Buy, after a $130 discount to its original price of $219.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Lenovo’s Yoga 9i Gen 7 is a 2-in-1 statement piece

Specs at a glance: Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") Screen 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS touchscreen 14-inch 3840×2400 90 Hz OLED IPS touchscreen 14-inch 2800×1800 90 Hz OLED IPS touchscreen. Storage 256 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. GPU Intel Iris Xe...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Macbook#Use Case#Ars Technica
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

The same phone for 25 years? iFixit on right to repair’s remaining obstacles, hope

The fight for the right to repair remains an active battle as various companies and lawmakers claim worries around safety, cybersecurity, and design innovation. But with concerns about e-waste, device quality, and the health of independent repair shops mounting, advocates like iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens are keeping their gloves up. In the lead up to Ars Technica's first annual Ars Frontiers event in Washington, DC, last week, we held a livestream with Wiens exploring this critical tech issue.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Apple details new iPhone features like door detection, live captions

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is Thursday, so Apple took to its newsroom blog this week to announce several major new accessibility features headed to the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. One of the most widely used will likely be Live Captions, which is coming to iPhone, Mac, and iPad....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
CNET

HP Buffs up Envy, Spectre x360 Laptops on the Inside

HP bolsters a fairly rote hardware refresh of its Envy and Spectre clamshell and convertible (two-in-one) laptops by extending some of its current suite of software smarts into them. The various models -- 13.5- and 16-inch Spectre x360 two-in-ones, 13.3- and 15.6-inch Envy x360 two-in-ones and Envy 16- and 17.3-inch clamshells -- all move up to 12th-gen Intel Core processors and a 5-megapixel webcam with Windows Hello support, and they inherit much of the automation and intelligence that HP rolled out recently to other models.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Walmart+ Weekend Takes on Amazon Prime Day

In recent years, Amazon's major retail rivals have launched competing Prime Day deals to take advantage of online shoppers on the hunt for discounts. This year, Walmart is not waiting for Amazon to officially confirm Prime Day before announcing Walmart+ Weekend, a three-day sales event for members of its Walmart+(Opens in a new window) program.
RETAIL
technewstoday.com

How to Get More Storage on Xbox One or Xbox Series?

Games can eat through internal console storage rather quickly, so you may be searching for a workaround “How to get more storage on the Xbox One or Xbox Series?”. The options are very similar for either the Xbox One or the Xbox Series family consoles. See, there’re two ways to expand your storage. Either you manage what’s already there or buy an extra storage drive.
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

A pair of AirPods 3 is under $150 at Amazon right now

We think the AirPods 3 are a great wireless headphones choice for those who want a selection of premium features for a lower cost than a pair of AirPods Pro. Boasting robust sound, a long-lasting battery life of over six hours and water and sweat resistance, the AirPods 3 are a seamless addition to your Apple ecosystem.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Woot Has a Selection of Brand-New Google Pixel Phones Starting at $330

The Pixel 6, which launched last October, might be the latest and greatest phone in Google's lineup, but it's not the only model with something to offer. Previous generation Pixel phones are still more than sufficient for most people's needs, and thanks to the latest release, you can even find them at a discount. Today only, Woot has a selection of brand-new Pixel 4 and 5 phones on sale for hundreds less than their original list price, with prices starting at just $330. This sale ends tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: HP's Chromebook x360 14a, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and more

Today’s deals selection has gotten rather interesting with great deals on Chromebooks, tablets, and other great products. First up, we have the HP Chromebook x360 14a that is now available for $319 after scoring an 11 percent discount that translates to $40.99 savings. This two-in-one laptop comes powered y an Intel N5030 processor with integrated graphics. It also features a large 14-inch display, 64GB storage space, and 4GB RAM.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Acer’s new portable monitors can make 2D look like 3D

Good portable monitors improve your computing experience by providing more screen real estate. But two 4K portable monitors announced today, Acer's SpatialLabs View and SpatialLabs View Pro, have a trick up their sleeves: making content look like it's coming out of the screen. Using Acer's proprietary hardware-software solution, SpatialLabs, the monitors can convert 2D content, like supported games, photos, and CAD designs, into stereoscopic 3D.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy