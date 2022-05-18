MacBook buying guide: The right M1 laptop for each use case

The Pixel 6, which launched last October, might be the latest and greatest phone in Google's lineup, but it's not the only model with something to offer. Previous generation Pixel phones are still more than sufficient for most people's needs, and thanks to the latest release, you can even find them at a discount. Today only, Woot has a selection of brand-new Pixel 4 and 5 phones on sale for hundreds less than their original list price, with prices starting at just $330. This sale ends tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

