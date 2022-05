More Wisconsin farmers are getting fieldwork done after a week of mostly-good weather. Amy Penterman and her husband Sander operate Dutch Dairy near Thorp in Clark County. She tells Brownfield a lot of corn went in last week. “We are very fortunate at our farm. Ten minutes before the rains came through, our custom planter was able to finish up all of our corn, so we have all of our corn in the ground, our winter wheat looks good, and we just have to get our soybeans in the ground.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO