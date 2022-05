For the month of April the State of New York continued to see an increase in private sector jobs with 23,600 added and state unemployment decreasing from 4.6% to now 4.5%. Cortland County saw an increase of 600 jobs when compared to April 21’ to April of this year. In April 2021 Cortland County had 17,800 jobs; this year it is now at 18,400, a 3.4% increase.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO