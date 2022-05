Obion County, TN- On Tuesday evening, May 19th, 2022, Obion County Central High School (OCCHS) invited interested players and community members to the library for the announcement of their new baseball coach. Matthew Pickard, former Gibson Co. and Peabody High School Coach and player for Union University, has accepted a role as the school's new baseball coach, only the 11th in the history of OCCHS, and will be joining their teaching staff as a special education teacher.

1 DAY AGO