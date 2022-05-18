ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Homer School’s Propositions Have All Passed Unofficially

wxhc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Homer Central School District has passed all their propositions. –The main budget passed with 357 for...

www.wxhc.com

wxhc.com

Cincinnatus Resident Named to Mansfield University Spring President’s List

A high achievement was announced to Chloe Zeeuw of Cincinnatus. She was named to Mansfield University’s Spring 2022 President’s list. Zeeuw, who is currently studying in the Bachelor of Science – Psychology: General program. In order to be named to the President’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the entire semester.
CINCINNATUS, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Fire Department Field Days Parade Is A Go

It is time to mark your calendar for an exciting evening in downtown Homer. The Homer Fire Department Field day parade is a GO!. The parade kicks off at 6pm with the lineup beginning at 5pm on Friday, June 10th. If you’re interested in being in the parade you can...
HOMER, NY
Homer, NY
Education
City
Homer, NY
whcuradio.com

Troopers searching for missing Cayuga County teen

AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teenager from Cayuga County is missing. Troopers say 15-year-old Madison Weeks was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving her home in the town of Cayuga on her way to play basketball. She’s white, five foot one, with blonde hair and a thin build. Madison...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Standouts recognized at Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet

PHOENIX — There were good times and surprises to spare Saturday at the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet, held at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix. As scheduled, the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame welcomed new inductees Kathleen Clark and Mary Ann Schreck, and the Oswego Hall of Fame added Jackie Coon and Theresa Graham.
FULTON, NY
wxhc.com

Tompkins Sheriff Holds Another In-House Project Lifesaver Certification Training

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department held an in-house Project Lifesaver Initial Certification Training on May 15th. The training was a full-day course for both Corrections Officers and Road Patrol Officers in the department to become Electronic Search Specialists. The Officers are given the knowledge and tools to help track clients in the Project Lifesaver Program.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Person
Homer
wxhc.com

Marathon Schools Propositions Approved

Yesterday (May 17) the Marathon Central School District reported a record number of voters for their budget vote. Candidates Tiffany Marsh-Hubbard and Charles Forkey III were both successful in their first time bid for seats on the Board of Education. Both the overall budget and bus proposition passed with a...
MARATHON, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Status of Gaskin Road construction in Town of Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer! The Your Stories Team recently received two emails asking for an update on a road closure in the Town of Clay. Lisa White writes: When will work start and finish on Gaskin Road? They started and stopped before winter and now nothing.
CLAY, NY
#Central School#Propositions#Homer School#Phillips Free Library
wxhc.com

Full-time Maintenance Mechanic – Cortland Housing Authority

The Cortland Housing Authority has an opening for a full-time Maintenance Mechanic. Must possess two years of full-time or its part-time equivalent experience of maintenance work in one or more of the standard trades such as carpentry, plumbing, heating, or electrical. Position requires a high school diploma or GED and a valid NYS Driver’s License. Salary is $36,400.00 annually plus additional on- call compensation.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Public Hearing Followed by Meeting On County Redistricting Tonight

A public hearing is scheduled for tonight starting at 6 pm in the Cortland County Legislative Chambers followed by a special legislative meeting with all members of the legislature invited to attend. The public is also invited to come speak on the county redistricting plans. Following the hearing, the county...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests in region

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
HERKIMER, NY
NewsBreak
Education
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Issues Statement Regarding State Senate

OSWEGO – Today, May 19, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued the following statement regarding the State Senate. “Since the Senate districts changed on Monday, I’ve been bombarded with messages of encouragement and support from folks all around Central New York, of which I enormously appreciate. I’m humbled to be in the conversation. However, public service should be about wanting to do something, not be something, and I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate. I still have plenty more to do, and projects to complete, in my final year and a half as Mayor of Oswego. Simultaneously, I’ve recently been offered multiple career opportunities, most of which allow me to continue effectively serving the people of Central New York, and one of those opportunities is the path I prefer at this time as I complete my full tenure as Mayor. I wish all candidates the best of luck, and hope they provide Central New York the quality representation the people deserve.”
OSWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Sign of the Times? Endicott Posted Gas Price is Simply Too Much

Everyone expected gasoline prices to continue rising with Memorial Day weekend approaching but the prices posted in Endicott caused some people to do a double take. The sign at the soon-to-open Byrne Dairy & Deli on East Main Street on Thursday was displaying hard-to-believe prices of nearly 10 dollars a gallon for gas and diesel.
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: New car wash coming to Town of Clay

You ask, we answer! A viewer named Mike, emailed the Your Stories Team, wanting to know what is being built on Route 57 in the Town of Clay, the former home of Nick and Angelo’s. For decades, a restaurant sat on this prime piece of real estate not far...
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Fire response in Oswego forces road closure early Friday morning

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego City Police Department said a portion of W Bridge Street (SR 104) was closed in both directions from W 5th Street to Hillside Avenue while firefighters responded to a fire. As of 7:20 a.m., the roadway has now been reopened. The multi-family apartment caught...
OSWEGO, NY

