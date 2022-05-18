ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Summers Were More Fun With This Long Lost Waterpark

By Michelle Heart
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The #1 song in the country was Jennifer Lopez's "If You Had My Love." Disney'sTarzan was the #1 movie. Bill Clinton was still in office. That's how long ago Roaring Springs opened. Opening day on July 19, 1999 seems like it was a lifetime ago but at the time...

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

12 Totally Free Boise Area Splash Pads Where Kids Can Beat the Heat

The school year is winding down. The temperatures are slowly starting to warm up. Where are you going to take the kids to cool down when the thermometer hits 90º?. There's a very good chance of experiencing our first 90º day of the year before the end of May. That's definitely before Boise River float season begins. Trying to predict the EXACT start date for float season is an imperfect science. It depends on more than just air temperature. Other factors include how fast the river is flowing and if the Boise Fire Department has swept the river for downed trees and other snags beneath the water. Over the past six summers, it's started as early as June 15 (2021) and as late as July 2 (2019.)
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Best Arts & Science Summer Camps 2022

For most Boise kids, summer vacation 2022 is less than two weeks away!. Below are nine fantastic arts and science camps that stray from the beaten path to engage your child's senses, creativity, and critical thinking skills. From the culinary arts to young author and coding camps, there's a niche for any kid age five-to-14.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Today’s the Day to Go to Boise’s Sweetest Taffy Stops!

Hey if you're a fan of Taffy, you're gonna love what today is — it's National Taffy Day!. National Today says, “On May 23, we celebrate our favorite sweet and chewy treat on National Taffy Day. Taffy has a long history as one of America’s native sweets. Common lore has it that in the 1880s, a Jersey Shore candy shop got flooded, soaking the shop’s taffy stock with Atlantic salt water. On a lark, the owner sold the candy as “saltwater taffy” and an American delicacy was born!”
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Are There Really Only 10 Five-Star Restaurants in the Boise Area?

The secret is out! Over the last few years, Boise's food scene has evolved into something spectacular. In fact, it has gotten so unique and so delicious that Food & Wine magazine just named it one of the "The Next Great Food Cities." Calling out cuisine from Ansots, Kin, Little Pearl Oyster Bar and The Lively, the article said "This new culinary capital can hold its own against northwest food hubs like Seattle and Portland."
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idahoans Take To Facebook to Stop Road Rage

Have you ever been so frustrated with aggressive driving that you didn't know what to do or how to react? We've all seen too many stories of folks not behaving like they should while driving throughout the Treasure Valley. Although it would be nice to send those offenders back to driver's ed, that option, however entertaining, is just not realistic.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lost#Lifeguards#Summer Vacation#Waterparks#Boise Summers#Sidewinder#Cliff Hanger
104.3 WOW Country

How Two Mask Wearing Protestors Have Given Idaho A Bad Name

Once again, Idaho is in the national headlines involving one isolated incident concerning race. According to multiple published reports, two people dressed up wearing masks holding up a sign saying 'white lives matter.' Local law enforcement is sending out a statement saying the group is recruiting Idahoans for their group.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
104.3 WOW Country

8 Tremendous Boise Area Parades You Can’t Miss This Summer

Summer in the Treasure Valley is normally jam-packed with parades, fairs, festivals and concerts. If parades are one of your favorite Treasure Valley traditions, these are eight that you won't want to skip. We know that Boise residents are still heartbroken over the indefinite cancellation of the "We the People...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Frightening Boise Road Rage Incident Goes Viral [Video]

Editors Note: The following content, including the video footage obtained with explicit permission from the owner, involves a local traffic incident in Boise, Idaho. Our staff spent the weekend deciding whether or not to share this footage. Ultimately, with the video now viral, we have made the decision to share--however, we do fully understand that some feel there may be substance abuse and/or mental health issues involved in this incident. We have no context around the circumstances and want to express how seriously we take the issues of mental health and substance abuse. We hope that all involved are safe.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Zip Idaho is Closed for the Summer Due to Staffing Issues

Ziplining is a joy that is hard to describe. It is thrilling, beautiful and amazing. Idaho has a few great ziplining places to enjoy. A favorite for Treasure Valley residents is just 30 minutes from Boise in Horseshoe Bend. Zip Idaho has been a stunning and exciting adventure destination for fifteen years and serving well over 50,000 zip line participants.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Look Before You Lock Campaign Kicks Off in Boise

It breaks my heart when I read or hear about an animal or child being left in a car and suffering damages that cant be reversed, like death or serious lifelong complications. It is something that is so easily preventable. The City of Boise is reminding us to "Look Before You Lock" We all have busy lives and may get distracted or in a rush from time to time but it is literally a matter of life and death. "In Idaho, nine children since 1995 have died from heatstroke after being left in a car, and many of those were on days you would not consider to be “hot.” The inside of a car heats up fast even with the windows cracked. When it’s 75 outside, it can reach up to 94 degrees inside a car within ten short minutes, and 109 degrees in 30 minutes."
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Award Winning Restaurant Closes in Downtown Boise

The staffing shortages are still a very big issue that are leaving many business owners with no choice but to close their doors for good. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria is a local chain with 3 locations, well now just two locations. The downtown location at 800 W. Main has a letter...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Bogus Basin Seeks Hundreds of Employees for Summer

Go to just about any business in the Treasure Valley and you're going to see or hear the same thing: WE'RE HIRING!. What on earth did the COVID-19 pandemic do to the workforce? It seems that now more than ever, hiring is next to impossible and retention is even more difficult. What can set employers aside? Well--FUN jobs that don't feel like work could be a great place to start.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Local Color: a fake-bake gone wrong

Standing there, my gaze was fixated upon my reflection in the office ladies room mirror. Tippy-toeing in my snake skin ballerina flats, I slowly leaned over the cold and wet countertop of the Jack and Jill sink, stopping when my hot breath appeared on the mirror. Raising my brows up and down while pursing my lips, I turned my head ever so slightly from side to side, examining my complexion with as much intensity as a mom de-lousing her daughter's lice-ridden tresses.
MERIDIAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy