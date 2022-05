When I had my daughter Emily I was bound and determined to breast feed her. And I tried. The problem was, she was not having it and my milk production was not enough to keep her fed. That stressed me out big time. My mother said the most comforting thing to me. She said “Don’t worry honey, there is plenty of formula at the store”. Now there is NOT plenty of formula at the store and a lot of parents are scrambling.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO