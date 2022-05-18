Over 550-pound alligator takes a dip in Florida pool

May 18 (UPI) -- A family from Charlotte County, Fla., discovered a 10-foot-long, over 550 pound alligator swimming inside their pool.

The family woke up after hearing loud noises from their home's lanai area as the gator tore through their screen to reach the cool water.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office uploaded to Facebook photos of the alligator swimming and of authorities capturing the large creature.

"Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!" the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.

Recently, a Florida couple were confronted by an alligator in their backyard as they sat down for breakfast.