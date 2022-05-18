Thursday morning brings humidity and summer heat

PITTSBURGH — Get your fans and AC ready for a return of summertime heat and humidity.

Thursday will bring milder temperatures with highs around 80, but Friday and Saturday will feel more like late August with highs near 90.

The record high temperature for both days is 92 set in 1911.

This quick warm up will make working or exercising outdoors uncomfortable so find a place to cool off and stay hydrated.

A few pop up showers or storms will be possible early Friday with a better chance for wet weather late Saturday and Sunday.

