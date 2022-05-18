Magnolia Blossom Festival reboots Treasure Hunt with "second place" search for $500 -- here's the 7 a.m. Wednesday Clue

Following a reimagination of the social media game Wordle as a physical “LEGORDLE” box, LEGO has now revealed a new LEGO® Ideas The Starry Night set based on Vincent van Gogh’s famous 1889 painting. Inspired by the view from his window at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy, France, van Gogh’s original painting and subsequent LEGO rendition, depicts a dazzling night sky and the sleeping Provence village below. The three-dimensional set was designed by Truman Cheng, a 25-year-old LEGO fan and PhD student based in Hong Kong who submitted the work through the LEGO Ideas platform. After securing 10,000 votes from the community, the design was considered for development.

