Magnolia, AR

Magnolia Blossom Festival reboots Treasure Hunt with "second place" search for $500 -- here's the 7 a.m. Wednesday Clue

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early discovery on Monday evening of the Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt’s $1,000 prize from Peoples Bank has prompted the festival to launch an unprecedented second...

hypebeast.com

LEGO® Ideas Recreates Vincent van Gogh's 'The Starry Night' Painting

Following a reimagination of the social media game Wordle as a physical “LEGORDLE” box, LEGO has now revealed a new LEGO® Ideas The Starry Night set based on Vincent van Gogh’s famous 1889 painting. Inspired by the view from his window at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy, France, van Gogh’s original painting and subsequent LEGO rendition, depicts a dazzling night sky and the sleeping Provence village below. The three-dimensional set was designed by Truman Cheng, a 25-year-old LEGO fan and PhD student based in Hong Kong who submitted the work through the LEGO Ideas platform. After securing 10,000 votes from the community, the design was considered for development.
DESIGN
The Guardian

Country diary: The place where three become one

This is an intriguing landscape, not just because it’s a rare point of union for three counties: Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire. As much as it’s a real place, it exists as a powerful meme on social media, and come the bank holiday, the double stream through arched bridges, with its modest white-water fall of about 3 metres, is thronged with people.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

Ringling Bros. Circus Is Returning After a Years-long Hiatus — Without Animals

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is relaunching a show next year with plenty of thrills and high-flying acts, but without the controversial presence of animals. The "Greatest Show On Earth," which shut down its circus performances five years ago, will return in fall 2023 with acts sourced from around the world, new technology, and interactive elements to encourage audience participation, according to owners Feld Entertainment.
ENTERTAINMENT

